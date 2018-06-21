Nick Kroll Splits His Pants in the Middle of His Jimmy Kimmel Interview

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Thu., Jun. 21, 2018 6:01 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Nick Kroll had a wardrobe malfunction on Wednesday when he split his pants during the middle of an interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

Before the fashion mishap, Kroll was telling Jimmy Kimmel about his new movie, Uncle Drew. In the movie, a man named Dax (played by Lil Rel Howery) enters a basketball tournament but loses his time to Kroll's character Nick. He recruits Uncle Drew (played by NBA star Kyrie Irving) to help him out. The men try to rally Drew's former teammates, who just so happen to be legends like Shaquille O'Neal, Chris Webber, Reggie Miller and Lisa Leslie.

During the interview, Kroll said he actually got to play a little basketball against Irving. 

"I know I'm not in the NBA, but, you know, I was pretty good on my Jewish day-school team," the actor quipped.

As Kroll described the experience to Kimmel, he bent down to show him his defensive stance. That's when his pants ripped open, exposing his underwear.

Photos

Celeb Wardrobe Malfunctions

Luckily, Kroll was able to laugh off the situation and even showed the tear to the audience.

"Wouldn't it have been amazing if there was a full-on poop stain?" he asked.

Watch the video to see the whole thing go down.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Nick Kroll , Jimmy Kimmel Live , Jimmy Kimmel , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Jessica Alba, 29 Rooms

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Koko The Gorilla, Koko

Koko the Gorilla Dies at 46

David Beckham, Victoria Beckham

Victoria Beckham Calls David Beckham an "Incredible Husband" Following Divorce Rumors

Nikki Bella, Total Bellas 306

Nikki Bella Argues With Brie About Who Should Walk Her Down the Wedding Aisle: "I Just Feel So Confused"

Rita Ora, Vacation, Bikini, Bathing Suit

Kick Off Summer With Bikini Inspiration From Your Favorite Celebs Like Rita Ora, Nina Dobrev and More!

Kevin Hart

How Kevin Hart Came Out on Top After His Scandalous Year

Beyonce, On The Run II Tour

Vote For Who You Think Should Win 2018 BET Awards' Best Female R&B/Pop Artist

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.