by Chris Harnick | Wed., Jun. 20, 2018 12:40 PM
The Good Place is not averse to changing things up. Just look at the season one finale…and then the twist in the season two finale.
The second season ender transported some of the show's dead heroes from the afterlife back to Earth. As for what happens in season three (which Kristen Bell said has made her laugh more than the first two seasons) now that Eleanor (Bell) is living her life and about to be reunited with Chidi (William Jackson Harper)—with a little help from Michael (Ted Danson) and Janet (D'Arcy Carden)—well, the cast is tight-lipped but did spill some details to E! News.
"Our characters, I suppose, are trying to find each other, but Janet and Michael are still in The Good Place and how much can they tinker with stuff on Earth before it messes with the whole system," Bell told E! News' Will Marfuggi.
"You will be messed with," Danson said. "But the fact that episode one begins on Earth is true."
Michael transported Eleanor, Chidi, Tahani (Jameela Jamil) and Jason (Manny Jacinto) back to Earth as part of a deal with the Judge (Maya Rudolph) to see if they could learn to be better people. Series creator Michael Schur teased viewers will see what happened to the other characters just the series showed Eleanor's time on Earth.
"For the first two years, all of the sort of philosophy and ethical stuff was sort of theoretical because a lot of it was like, ‘Well, this is how people should behave on Earth, but we're not on Earth, so, sort of too late,'" Schur explained.
But now that they're back on Earth, it's time for them to test whether these people can actually better themselves.
"Let's see if they can get better and think about their actions and how they affect other people and stuff like that," Schur said. "Part of it is we thought of it as a little bit like, ‘where the rubber meets the road,' where it's been a little bit theoretical—all of the discussions of philosophy have been a little bit theoretical because it's been after they died, and now it's not. Now they're just milling around on Earth. So, the idea is to see what happens to people who are actually alive on Earth when they start contemplating these questions that we're asking."
But can Eleanor actually learn to be a good person? The year depicted in the season two finale didn't exactly give viewers hope.
"Eleanor can try. Eleanor is really good at trying, yeah. I say to my girls, ‘Are you going to cry or are you going to try?' And Eleanor always chooses to try, so, yes, I have faith that she will get better," Bell said.
Click play on the videos above to get more scoop on The Good Place.
The Good Place season three premieres Thursday, Sept. 27 at 8 p.m. on NBC.
(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)
The CW's Fall 2018 Premiere Dates Are Here: Find Out When Riverdale, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend and More Return
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?