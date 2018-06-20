Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott and Stormi Take Family Trip to France

Travis Scott had a gig in France, so he and Kylie Jenner made the trip a family affair.

The two jetted off from Los Angeles on Wednesday on a private jet with their four-month-old daughter Stormi, as well as two nannies, Kylie's assistant and a group of friends—including Kylie's BFF Jordyn Woods. They landed in Nice and then headed to Cannes, a source told E! News exclusively. Travis is set to perform at Spotify's beach party at the Cannes Lions Festival that night.

"It was a big group and they looked like they were ready to have some fun," the source told E! News.