Kristin Cavallari may be the face of Uncommon James, but she doesn't run the lifestyle brand alone!

In fact, in this clip from the premiere of Very Cavallari, Kristin's worker bees are put front and center as they prepare for the launch of the Uncommon James flagship store in Nashville. Since some of the girls have been working for The Hills alum longer than others, a power struggle is present and very palpable!

Store manager Brittainy may be a newer hire, but she's tasked with overseeing the operations of everything to do with Uncommon James.

"I'm Brittainy and Kristin hired me for the flagship store to be a manager and to run the brand," she relays in a confessional. "I think she brought me on because I work hard and I'm really good at laying down the hammer."