Kristin Cavallari's Uncommon James Team Already Has Tension on Very Cavallari: ''I Just Kind of Want Her to Stay in Her Lane''

  • By
    &

by Alyssa Ray | Tue., Jul. 3, 2018 9:30 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Kristin Cavallari may be the face of Uncommon James, but she doesn't run the lifestyle brand alone!

In fact, in this clip from the premiere of Very Cavallari, Kristin's worker bees are put front and center as they prepare for the launch of the Uncommon James flagship store in Nashville. Since some of the girls have been working for The Hills alum longer than others, a power struggle is present and very palpable!

Store manager Brittainy may be a newer hire, but she's tasked with overseeing the operations of everything to do with Uncommon James.

"I'm Brittainy and Kristin hired me for the flagship store to be a manager and to run the brand," she relays in a confessional. "I think she brought me on because I work hard and I'm really good at laying down the hammer."

Photos

Very Cavallari: Meet the Cast!

Very Cavallari

E!

However, as a Philadelphia native, Brittainy is still getting used to the "Southern Belles" of Nashville "that smile in your face and say, 'Bless your heart!'"

Speaking of Southern Belles, social media director Shannon is struggling to "really perform," and yet has no interest in being micro-managed by Brittainy.

"Brittainy started working for Uncommon James three months ago, but she runs the store," Shannon confesses to the Very Cavallari cameras. "I just kind of want her to stay in her lane with her thing and I'll stay in my lane with my thing. And then we'll just cohesively drive down the Uncommon James road to success."

For Kristin's sake, we hope Brittainy and Shannon can learn how to get along!

Get to know the Uncommon James employees by watching the clip above.

Watch the premiere of Very Cavallari Sunday, July 8 at 10 p.m., only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , Very Cavallari , E! Shows , Kristin Cavallari , Jay Cutler , Fashion , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Sofia Vergara

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Kristin Cavallari, Very Cavallari

Jay Cutler Jokes He Picks Out "98 Percent" of Kristin Cavallari's Outfits on Very Cavallari

Alessandra Ambrosio

Fashion Police

Nikki Bella, Total Bellas 307

Watch Nikki Bella Find the "Stunning" Wedding Dress of Her Dreams on Total Bellas: "I Just Got Goosebumps!"

Taylor Swift, 4th of July, Style

Which of Taylor Swift's Iconic 4th of July Looks Would You Rock This Holiday?

Mariah Carey, Instagram

Mariah Carey's Twins Are the Cutest!

Kristin Cavallari, Jay Cutler

Kristin Cavallari Tells Hubby Jay Cutler She's Putting Her Career First on Very Cavallari: "This Is My Football"

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.