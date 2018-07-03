by Alyssa Ray | Tue., Jul. 3, 2018 9:30 AM
Kristin Cavallari may be the face of Uncommon James, but she doesn't run the lifestyle brand alone!
In fact, in this clip from the premiere of Very Cavallari, Kristin's worker bees are put front and center as they prepare for the launch of the Uncommon James flagship store in Nashville. Since some of the girls have been working for The Hills alum longer than others, a power struggle is present and very palpable!
Store manager Brittainy may be a newer hire, but she's tasked with overseeing the operations of everything to do with Uncommon James.
"I'm Brittainy and Kristin hired me for the flagship store to be a manager and to run the brand," she relays in a confessional. "I think she brought me on because I work hard and I'm really good at laying down the hammer."
However, as a Philadelphia native, Brittainy is still getting used to the "Southern Belles" of Nashville "that smile in your face and say, 'Bless your heart!'"
Speaking of Southern Belles, social media director Shannon is struggling to "really perform," and yet has no interest in being micro-managed by Brittainy.
"Brittainy started working for Uncommon James three months ago, but she runs the store," Shannon confesses to the Very Cavallari cameras. "I just kind of want her to stay in her lane with her thing and I'll stay in my lane with my thing. And then we'll just cohesively drive down the Uncommon James road to success."
For Kristin's sake, we hope Brittainy and Shannon can learn how to get along!
Get to know the Uncommon James employees by watching the clip above.
Watch the premiere of Very Cavallari Sunday, July 8 at 10 p.m., only on E!
