The CW's Fall 2018 Premiere Dates Are Here: Find Out When Riverdale, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend and More Return

  • By
    &

by Billy Nilles | Wed., Jun. 20, 2018 11:30 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Riverdale

The CW

Is it October yet?

Not that we want to skip through the summer or anything, but considering the doldrums that are our DVRs, this announcement from the CW has us very ready for fall. A day after NBC kicked things off, announcing the fall premiere dates for their new 2018-19 line-up, the CW has followed suit. As in years past, they'll be steering clear of traditional premiere week at the end of September and kicking things off a bit later in October. And for the first time ever, the network is expanding to six nights a week, with Supergirl and the Charmed reboot set for Sundays.

As with last season, the fun gets started with the two-hour exclusive telecast of the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Festival on Sunday, Oct. 7 and Monday, Oct. 8. After that, the premieres begin on Tuesday, Oct. 9 with the return of The Flash at 8 p.m. and breakout hit Black Lightning at 9 p.m. Riverdale returns the following evening at 8 p.m., leading into the series premiere of new series All American at 9 p.m. For the full list of premiere dates, read on!

Photos

Renewed or Canceled? Find Out the Fate of All Your Favorite Shows

Sunday, Oct. 7

8 p.m.: 2018 iHeartRadio Music Festival, Night One

Monday, Oct. 8

8 p.m.: 2018 iHeartRadio Music Festival, Night Two

Tuesday, Oct. 9

8 p.m.: The Flash
9 p.m.: Black Lightning

Wednesday, Oct. 10

8 p.m.: Riverdale
9 p.m.: All American (new)

Thursday, Oct. 11

8 p.m.: Supernatural

Friday, Oct. 12

8 p.m.: Dynasty
9 p.m.: Crazy Ex-Girlfriend

Sunday, Oct. 14

8 p.m.: Supergirl
9 p.m.: Charmed (new)

Monday, Oct. 15

8 p.m.: Arrow

Monday, Oct. 22

9 p.m.: DC's Legends of Tomorrow

Thursday, Oct. 25

9 p.m.: Legacies (New)

Which premiere are you most looking forward to? Let us know on Twitter at @eonlineTV!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Riverdale , Crazy Ex-Girlfriend , The Flash , CW , TV , Top Stories , Entertainment , Apple News
Latest News
Priyanka Chopra

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Kristen Bell, The Good Place finale

The Good Place Season 3 Scoop: "You Will Be Messed With"

TV Scoop Awards, Villain and Guest Star

TV Scoop Awards 2018: Vote for the Best Villain and Best Guest Star

D'Arcy Carden's Hopes for Janet in "Good Place" Season 3

William Jackson Harper & More Talk "The Good Place" Season 3

Kristen Bell & "The Good Place" Cast Tease Season 3

The Bachelorette, Jordan Kimall, David Ravitz

The Chicken vs. The Model: The Bachelorette's Epic Two-on-One Is Here

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.