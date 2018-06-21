Kit Harington and Rose Leslie's Road to Wedding: Relive Their Private Romance

Kit Harington, Rose Leslie

Our favorite TV couple is finally tying the knot!

Kit Harington and Rose Leslie first met while playing lovers on their hit show Game of Thrones in 2012. And spoiler alert: They have been inseparable ever since.

Both talented stars come from noble British families with royalty in their bloodlines and have been interested in performing from a young age.

In addition, the pair appears focused on keeping their romance private. Even though they have been dating for six years, they only made their first public appearance in 2016. The few moments we have seen them together, however, are absolutely swoon-worthy.

Their engagement was announced in The Times in September 2017, with the nuptials set to occur this Saturday in Scotland.

As we celebrate their upcoming wedding, look back on their romance in our gallery below.

Kit Harington and Rose Leslie: Romance Rewind

TAGS/ Kit Harington , Game Of Thrones , Couples , Weddings , Apple News , Top Stories
