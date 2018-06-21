Move over Kim Kardashian! Kylie Jenner could fill a book with her best selfies too.

Since making her Keeping Up With The Kardashians debut at 10 years old, the E! reality star hasn't been shy about sharing her biggest life moments with fans.

The businesswoman has made a name for herself as the owner of her own cosmetics company appropriately titled Kylie Cosmetics. And recently, she became a mom to baby Stormi Webster with boyfriend Travis Scott.

But perhaps what first comes to mind on National Selfie Day is this: Kylie is the queen of the selfie.

She has taken every opportunity to share pics of herself and she always brings variety to her selfie game. Need proof? Take a look below.