Back together…for now.

On this week's all-new Total Bellas, Nikki Bella found herself pulled in many directions in regards to her back-on wedding plans. While the WWE starlet finally got fiancé John Cena to change his stance on having kids, she realized that there was a lot more bothering her about their relationship!

"I'm all sorts of messed up," Nikki confided in a therapy session mere weeks before her scheduled wedding. "It's like a hot mess over here."

Initially, Nikki wanted help figuring out who should walk her down the aisle, as all of her loved ones had vocalized their various opinions on the matter. However, after talking through her stressors, the Bella twin admitted she was worried about losing her identity by marrying John.

"I want him to live the life he wants and I think that's why I've always sacrificed for him," Nikki confessed. "I love taking care of people, but I think I'm so over-pleasing."

"I think it makes me feel like I'm going to be forever a wife, someone's wife," the wrestling star further addressed. "Like, I'm not going to be Nicole or Nikki."