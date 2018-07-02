by Mona Khalifeh | Mon., Jul. 2, 2018 4:30 PM
Kristin Cavallari is done sacrificing her career for football.
In this clip from Sunday's series premiere of Very Cavallari, Kristin chats with husband and former NFL star Jay Cutlerabout taking her career to the next level.
"Why are you so dressed up?" Jay asks his wife. "To work," Kristin replies with a chuckle.
"But honestly, what do you do all day?" the reality star sarcastically asks Jay. "I like to keep myself pretty free, so if something does pop up, bounce right into it," the newly retired football player responds.
With Kristin heading full steam into the work force, she wants to make sure Jay's ready to take a backseat to her business ventures.
"So you think that you're 100 percent done with football?" Kristin presses. "I mean, I can't say 100," Jay says. "When will you know if you're 100 percent?" Kristin inquires. "September," Jay jokes. "Yeah, like the first football game," Kristin snaps back.
Whether he's done or not, Kristin makes it clear to her husband that it's her turn to get on the field.
"You have to realize how many sacrifices I have had to make over eight football seasons that we've been together," Kristin insists. "So now, you need to support what I have going on. This is my football, this is my turn."
See Kristin lay down the law in the clip above.
Watch the premiere of Very Cavallari Sunday, July 8 at 10 p.m., only on E!
