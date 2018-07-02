Kristin Cavallari is done sacrificing her career for football.

In this clip from Sunday's series premiere of Very Cavallari, Kristin chats with husband and former NFL star Jay Cutlerabout taking her career to the next level.

"Why are you so dressed up?" Jay asks his wife. "To work," Kristin replies with a chuckle.

"But honestly, what do you do all day?" the reality star sarcastically asks Jay. "I like to keep myself pretty free, so if something does pop up, bounce right into it," the newly retired football player responds.

With Kristin heading full steam into the work force, she wants to make sure Jay's ready to take a backseat to her business ventures.