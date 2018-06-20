When it comes to migrant children forcibly separated from their parents at the U.S.-Mexico border, George Clooneyand Amal Clooney are taking a stand—with inspiration from their own children.

The Oscar winner and human rights attorney husband and wife have donated $100,000 via their Clooney Foundation for Justice to the Young Center for Immigrant Children's Rights, the couple's rep confirmed to E! News. The organization works toward immigration reform and promoting the best interests of unaccompanied immigrant children.

The decision was sparked by the ongoing migrant crisis at the border, where thousands of children have been forcibly separated from their parents in recent months as a result of their families crossing into the United States illegally—a practice first announced in May.

As media and public attention to the Trump administration's "zero tolerance" policy, in which illegal migrants will be prosecuted in federal court, has ramped up in recent weeks, the public has learned more details about how the children are being housed in United States custody, including new reports that "tender age" shelters have been set up in Texas to accommodate migrant babies and toddlers.

For the famous parents, the news hits home considering they are mom and dad to 1-year-old twins, Ella and Alexander.