Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images
by Samantha Schnurr | Wed., Jun. 20, 2018 9:49 AM
Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images
When it comes to migrant children forcibly separated from their parents at the U.S.-Mexico border, George Clooneyand Amal Clooney are taking a stand—with inspiration from their own children.
The Oscar winner and human rights attorney husband and wife have donated $100,000 via their Clooney Foundation for Justice to the Young Center for Immigrant Children's Rights, the couple's rep confirmed to E! News. The organization works toward immigration reform and promoting the best interests of unaccompanied immigrant children.
The decision was sparked by the ongoing migrant crisis at the border, where thousands of children have been forcibly separated from their parents in recent months as a result of their families crossing into the United States illegally—a practice first announced in May.
As media and public attention to the Trump administration's "zero tolerance" policy, in which illegal migrants will be prosecuted in federal court, has ramped up in recent weeks, the public has learned more details about how the children are being housed in United States custody, including new reports that "tender age" shelters have been set up in Texas to accommodate migrant babies and toddlers.
For the famous parents, the news hits home considering they are mom and dad to 1-year-old twins, Ella and Alexander.
"At some point in the future our children will ask us: 'Is it true, did our country really take babies from their parents and put them in detention centers?' And when we answer yes, they'll ask us what we did about it. What we said. Where we stood," they said in a statement to People. "We can't change this administration's policy but we can help defend the victims of it."
Maria Woltjen, executive director of the Young Center, expressed gratitude to the famous couple's foundation for its support.
"This Administration's policy disregards international law and basic principles of human decency. To treat children in such a cruel manner not only violates their legal rights but also their basic needs," she told People in a statement. "We are doing everything we can to advocate on behalf of the thousands of children who are separated and alone, and we are grateful for the generous support of George and Amal Clooney and the Clooney Foundation for Justice—it could not be more vital at this time."
The Clooney's join Chrissy Teigenand John Legend, who made a $288,000 donation—four increments of $72,000—on behalf of themselves and their two children to the American Civil Liberties Union in honor of President Donald Trump's 72nd birthday.
"John and I are outraged to see and hear the horror stories of immigrant families seeking asylum and refuge in America being ripped apart due to the inhumane policies of the Trump administration," Teigen wrote on social media. "These actions are cruel, anti-family and go against everything we believe this country should represent."
This week, First Lady Melania Trump also addressed the separations via her communications director, Stephanie Grisham. "Mrs. Trump hates to see children separated from their families and hopes both sides of the aisle can finally come together to achieve successful immigration reform," Grisham told CNN on Sunday. "She believes we need to be a country that follows all laws, but also a country that governs with heart."
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?