TV Scoop Awards 2018: Vote for the Best Villain and Best Guest Star

  • By
    &

by TV Scoop Team | Wed., Jun. 20, 2018 12:00 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TV Scoop Awards, Villain and Guest Star

The TV Awards continue!

Today you get to vote for this year's best villain and best guest star, and there are some very good names to choose from if we do say so ourselves. TV was not lacking in villains or guest stars this year. 

In last year's awards, Arrow's Prometheus (played by Josh Segarra) was named best villain, and Emily Bett Rickards won best guest star for her appearance on Legends of Tomorrow

You all know the drill at this point: vote for as many competitors as you want as many times as you want, and all polls will be open until June 29.

Photos

TV Scoop Awards 2017: The Full List of Winners

Tomorrow, it's time to vote for the fandom and cast on social media. Those polls will go live at noon PT, so keep an eye on @eonlineTV on Twitter. 

Here's the full list of polls that are already open: 

Best Comedy and Best Drama
Best Drama Acting
Best Comedy Acting,
Best Breakout Stars 
Best Couple and Sexiest Moment
Best Reality Show and Star 
Best and Worst Shocker
Best Fight and Musical Moment
Saddest Death and Actor Exit

Still to come: 

Best Fandom and Cast on Social Media
Best New 2017/2018 Show and Most Anticipated New Show
Saddest Cancellation and Best Series Finale
Best International Show and Star

TV Scoop Awards 2018: Villain, Guest
Vote for the best guest star:
0.8%
0.8%
0.1%
0.1%
0.8%
0.5%
0.3%
25.7%
9.1%
3.4%
0.1%
0.1%
0.2%
0.6%
0.8%
0.2%
56.6%
Vote for the best villain:
1.5%
3.5%
1.2%
0.3%
0.1%
0.0%
2.8%
1.2%
3.6%
0.0%
0.4%
2.0%
2.9%
54.9%
0.4%
0.0%
2.8%
0.7%
0.4%
17.8%
0.4%
0.9%
0.8%
1.3%

All polls close Friday, June 29 at 5 p.m. PT.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ TV Scoop Awards , TV , Top Stories , Entertainment
Latest News
Priyanka Chopra

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Kristen Bell, The Good Place finale

The Good Place Season 3 Scoop: "You Will Be Messed With"

D'Arcy Carden's Hopes for Janet in "Good Place" Season 3

William Jackson Harper & More Talk "The Good Place" Season 3

Riverdale

The CW's Fall 2018 Premiere Dates Are Here: Find Out When Riverdale, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend and More Return

Kristen Bell & "The Good Place" Cast Tease Season 3

The Bachelorette, Jordan Kimall, David Ravitz

The Chicken vs. The Model: The Bachelorette's Epic Two-on-One Is Here

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.