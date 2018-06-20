by Lauren Piester | Wed., Jun. 20, 2018 11:11 AM
The showdown we've all been waiting for is just about here.
It might also be the showdown we've all been dreading, but either way, it's here, and E! News has the exclusive promo for the explosive Bachelorette date that pits Male Model Jordan against his nemesis, David the Chicken.
Jordan has been an annoyance since his high levels of screentime on night one, and David has done nothing but complain about Jordan ever since we found out what he looked like out of the chicken suit. He did take a break from his complaints when he fell out of his bed and broke his nose and had to go to the hospital, but now it looks like his face has healed and he's ready to take Jordan down once and for all.
ABC/Paul Hebert
Unfortunately for both of them, we're kinda getting the sense that neither is long for the Bachelorette world, just based on the look on Becca's face as they go back and forth and back and forth and so on and so forth.
She even says that she could move forward "with neither of these guys," which we feel is a high possibility if David doesn't start showing off some personality that has nothing to do with how much he hates Jordan.
Whatever happens, it's bound to be entertaining television.
The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC.
The CW's Fall 2018 Premiere Dates Are Here: Find Out When Riverdale, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend and More Return
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?