Kevin Jonas Teases Plans for a 3rd ''R-Rated'' Camp Rock Movie

Prepare to feel old... Camp Rock premiered exactly 10 years ago today.

The anniversary took even Kevin Jonas by surprise, who recently caught up with E! News at Marshalls' Father's Day event in New York City. Calling the milestone "crazy" and "amazing," the former boy bander weighed in on the possibility of a third addition to the wildly popular Disney Channel Original Movies franchise.

"Never say never," Kevin shared, revealing that the Jonas Brothers were at one point in talks to bring Camp Rock back to life.

"We talked about it for a minute," the 30-year-old said, adding, "doing something ridiculous like an R-rated version now in our life, like a going back to camp kind of thing."