Inside Kate Hudson's Family Vacation: See the Group's Greatest Moments in Greece

by Jennifer Cullen | Tue., Jun. 19, 2018 5:29 PM

Talk about vacation goals!

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell's family is kicking off summer with a memorable trip to Greece. And lucky for us, they are documenting special moments on social media. 

The couple, who have been together for 35 years, have brought along Wyatt Russell, Kate HudsonOliver Hudson and more close friends and family for the Father's Day getaway.

While on vacation in Greece, the group has enjoyed boating and swimming activities as well as some quality R&R

"Spending some good OTG time in Greece with @theoliverhudson and fam!" Goldie shared on Instagram while posing steps away from the ocean blue water. 

Check out the gallery below to see some of the family's best vacation moments thus far.

Kurt Russell, Ryder Robinson

Instagram

Twinning

Kurt Russell twins with his step-grandson Ryder Robinson in this adorable shot posted to Kate Hudson's Instagram.

Goldie Hawn, Oliver Hudson

Instagram

Beach Time

Goldie Hawn and son Oliver Hudson wore their best beach attire on their trip with the Snatched actress writing, "Spending some good OTG time in Greece with @theoliverhudson and fam!"

Kurt Russell, Goldie Hawn

Instagram

Partners in Wine

The couple of 35 years celebrated Father's Day with a wine tasting. "Here's to the best daddy and GRAND daddy!! Xxx ❤️❤️," Goldie shared online. "Happy Father's Day to all."

Goldie Hawn

Instagram

Hot Grandma!

72 has never looked so good! Goldie stunned in a black bathing suit in a picture posted by her daughter Kate who simply wrote, "Goddess."

Wyatt Hudson, Meredith Hagner

Instagram

Matching Family

On her Instagram Story, Meredith Hagner shared her family matching in pink swimsuits. "Wyatt's Worst Nightmare Greece Edition," she wrote online while posing with boyfriend Wyatt Russell

Oliver Hudson, Kurt Russell, Goldie Hawn

Instagram

All the Dads

"For me...no one tops these dads," Kate wrote on this Father's Day Post honoring her brother Oliver and step-father Kurt.

Kate Hudson

Instagram

Greece Style

Friends who are pregnant together stay together! Kate and her stylist Jamie Mizrahi showed off their baby bumps in flowing floral dresses.

Wyatt Russell, Meredith Hagner

Instagram

Vacation Couple

"THIS IS VACATION US. NICE TO MEET YA. SORTOF LIKE REGULAR US BUT MORE CHILL," Meredith captioned her cute picture with Wyatt. 

Watch Daily Pop weekdays on E! at 12 p.m.

Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.

