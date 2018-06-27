How Khloe Kardashian Found True Happiness in Her Stormiest Year Yet

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram
Happy birthday, Khloe Kardashian!
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star turns 34 today, and what a year it's been for the new mom. Last year, Khloe celebrated with a star-studded surprise party thrown by her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson. This year, Khloe will celebrate her special day with a new member of her family, her baby girl True Thompson.
While 33 surely brought Khloe so much joy and happiness, the E! star was faced with many ups and downs over the last year. But, through the tough times, Khloe has always remained a strong, fiercely loyal and resilient woman, who has proven that she can overcome anything thrown her way.
Byrdman / SURQ / BACKGRID
Back in 2017, Tristan kicked off Khloe's birthday week with a surprise party at Blind Dragon in West Hollywood with all of her loved ones in attendance.
"Khloe looked happy and really good," an onlooker told E! News at the time, while another source added that Khloe and Tristan "looked extremely in love" and were "affectionate all night."
"You could tell that Tristan is really in love with her and stuck by her side all night," the insider shared. "The family loves Tristan and they were all taking photos with him and really treated him like a family member."
The couple enjoyed their summer together and then in the fall, rumors started to surface that the duo was expecting their first child together.
But, the Good American designer and the Cleveland Cavaliers star didn't immediately address the baby news. After dropping some subtle hints over the next few months, Khloe confirmed her pregnancy with a sweet post on Instagram just before Christmas.
"My greatest dream realized! We are having a baby!" Khloe wrote alongside a photo of her and Tristan holding her baby hump. "I had been waiting and wondering but God had a plan all along. He knew what He was doing. I simply had to trust in Him and be patient. I still at times can't believe that our love created life!"
"Tristan, thank you for loving me the way that you do!" Khloe continued. "Thank you for treating me like a Queen! Thank you for making me feel beautiful at all stages! Tristan, most of all, Thank you for making me a MOMMY!!! You have made this experience even more magical than I could have envisioned! I will never forget how wonderful you've been to me during this time! Thank you for making me so happy my love!"
After that time, Khloe was very open about her pregnancy and shared many baby details in the months leading up to her daughter's birth. During the March season finale of KUWTK, Khloe learned that she and Tristan were expecting a baby girl.
That same month, Khloe celebrated her baby shower and Tristan's birthday.
On April 6, Khloe shared with her fans that she had packed up her hospital bag and was ready to go when the baby was ready to be born.
"When it comes time to go to the hospital to deliver my baby girl, I'll be ready," Khloe said in a post on her app. "Of course, I'm already packed up and have been for a while, LOL. I knew exactly what I wanted to put in my hospital bag—lots of comfy things for me and for her!"
Khloe gave birth to her first child with Tristan on Thursday, April 12. According to one insider, Khloe went into labor on April 11. After her water broke, Khloe went into labor for "several hours," per another source. She then delivered the baby at a Cleveland hospital the following morning.
Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and Khloe's BFF, Malika Haqq, were all there for the baby's birth.
The baby's arrival followed shortly after an alleged cheating scandal involving Tristan was reported. Amid all of the cheating reports, Tristan returned to the basketball court for the Cleveland Cavaliers' last season game on April 11. After the game, Tristan made it to the hospital for the baby's birth.
Days after True's birth, a source told E! News that Khloe was only focusing on her baby.
"Khloe is mesmerized and completely in love with the baby," the source told E! News. "That's all she's thinking about is caring for the baby and being positive."
"She hasn't made any decisions on what she's going to do regarding Tristan. She is overcome with emotion and can't think about anything other than the baby right now," the insider shared.
Meanwhile, a source told E! News around the same time that Khloe's family was "furious" at Tristan, which was later confirmed by Kim herself when she told Ellen DeGeneres that Tristan's actions were "f--ked up."
But by May, Khloe had made the decision to give Tristan "another chance."
"Khloe has given Tristan another chance at their relationship, and is trying to put the pieces back together for the sake of True," the insider shared with us last month. "Although she is crushed by the scandal, Khloe desperately wants things to work and wants to have a complete family."
And it seems as though they couple is trying to move on from the scandal, together. The duo has since left Cleveland with baby True and returned to California, where they've been spotted spending time with her family.
"The whole family is thrilled that Khloe is home and that they will get to be close by and an every day part of True's life," an insider recently told E! News. "They made it a big celebration and welcome home for her."
And now, Khloe appears to be getting back to her old routine, posting on social media regularly, working out and spending time with her man, as well as caring for their daughter. And it seems that the baby girl has really been the key factor in Khloe's happiness this year. As she tweeted in May, Khloe now has her "bestie for life" and she's thankful for this new journey she gets to experience as a mom.
Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns this summer, only on E!