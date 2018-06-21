In the lead up to Prince Harry's vows, his older brother Prince William made the type of off-hand teasing comment that makes you wonder.

Having been officially named the best man for the Windsor Castle nuptials, he told reporters he was "thrilled and delighted, obviously," before adding, "Look, revenge is sweet...revenge is sweet. I'll be looking forward to it."

His crack likely referred to Harry's supposedly naughty speech at William's 2011 wedding, where he mimicked a sticky sweet conversation between him and bride Kate Middleton and purportedly made fun of the royal's thinning hair.

But he could have also been referencing the stag do (that's British for bachelor party) that saw William and his pals letting loose on the grounds of a country estate in Norfolk, England.