Zara Tindall Reveals the Name of Baby No. 2: Meet Lena Elizabeth

  • By
    &

by McKenna Aiello | Wed., Jun. 27, 2018 9:44 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

She's got a name!

Congratulations are in order, because Zara Tindall and husband Mike Tindall have announced the name of the latest addition to the royal baby. Drumroll, please...Lena Elizabeth Tindall

Tindall, who is the granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth II, gave birth to her second child on Monday, June 19. According to an official announcement, the newborn baby girl weighed in at nine pounds and three ounces. Zara and the former rugby star also have a 4-year-old daughter named Mia Grace Tindall

"The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Princess RoyalCaptain Mark Phillips and Mike's parents, Mr. Philip and Mrs. Linda Tindall, have been informed and are delighted with the news," the royal family revealed in a statement at the time. 

Photos

Royal Family at Trooping the Colour 2018

Zara Phillips, Mike Tindall, Zara Tindall

Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

The couple's daughter officially makes Zara's mother, Princess Anne, a grandmother for the fourth time and Queen Elizabeth a great-grandmother for the seventh!

Less than two years ago, the accomplished equestrian revealed she had suffered a miscarriage days before Christmas in 2016. At the time, Mike described Mia as the family's "saving grace" throughout the grieving period. 

"However down we feel she will come running up in our faces," he told The Sunday Times in 2017. "When I was playing [rugby] I hardly saw her; now we can see her grow up. I can take her swimming and I can take her to Ninja Tots. You'll never be able to see her there because she disappears in a puff of smoke."

Lena's arrival comes two months after Kate Middleton and Prince William welcomed their third child

Looks like it's time to get a playdate with Prince GeorgePrincess Charlotte and Prince Louis on the books! 

Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Royals , Zara Phillips , Babies , Pregnancies , Celeb Kids , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Hailee Steinfeld

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry

Prince Harry Plays Coy About His Honeymoon With Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle Can't Eat Garlic?

Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry

Meghan Markle Looks Pretty in Prada as She Joins Prince Harry at the Queen's Young Leaders Awards

Queen Elizabeth II, Ascot Day 1

Meghan Markle's Dad Is Miffed Donald Trump Will Meet Queen Elizabeth II Before Him

Prince William

Prince William Honors Holocaust Victims During Memorial Visit in Israel

Bryan Adams, Princess Diana

Bryan Adams Insists He Was Just "Great Friends" With Princess Diana

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.