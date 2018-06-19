How Mandy Moore's Hairstylist Created Her Mermaid Ponytail

As mermaid hair continues to dominate the red carpet, have you ever wondered what goes into creating these long-hair styles?

Celebrity hairstylist Ashley Streicher has the answers. After Mandy Moore appeared at the MTV Movie and TV Awards with an low, ombre ponytail, the beauty pro revealed the secrets behind the look. Spoiler alert: You don't need long hair to recreate it.

After straightening the This Is Us star's hair with Pro Beauty Tools, "I gave her a tight sleek low pony tail and secured it with a plastic elastic," she said in a press release. "I used a weft of hair the same color as Mandy's and wrapped the weft of 18-inch hair around her ponytail, securing it with bobby pins along the way."