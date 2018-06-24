10 Reasons Why Jennifer Garner Is Total Mom Goals on Instagram

She Helps Sell Girl Scout Cookies: Now that's one food stand we'd definitely stop for! Jen showed us that she's not afraid to go to work as she stood outside a grocery story holding her kids' cookie sign. She hilariously captioned the shot, "Why yes, kind sir, we do have Thin Mints." She's previously proven to be a supportive Girl Scout mom in an earlier post of her chaperoning a camping trip writing, "Taking a Girl Scout to pee at 4am is [love]. #RoarAndSnore #Chaperonelife."

She Cooks Meals From Scratch: Jen is quite the cook. She often shares Instagrams of herself making delicious homemade meals for her kids. But that doesn't mean it's always appreciated. The actress shared this hilarious meme that suggests her kids don't always love her meals.

She Has a Great Sense of Humor: The proud mom has proven that she can take a joke—and make one too. She shared a post-it her kid wrote that said "I love farts," writing, "In case Monday has got you down, focus on the little things that make you happy." She also posted a hilarious rap from when she was a guest on The Ellen Show captioning it, "For all the mamas out there— I see you, I hear you, and I celebrate you. And I rap for you. #HappyMothersDay #JennyGTheNextCardiB."

She Makes Target Trips Hilarious: While supporting Once Upon a Farm, the actress decided to put on her acting shoes and play the role as a Target employee. And yes, she also played a curious shopper wanting some healthy food for her kids. By the way, did anyone notice how full her shopping cart was? Trust us, we get it.