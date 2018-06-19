Meghan Markle Makes Her Royal Ascot Debut in Style

by Zach Johnson | Tue., Jun. 19, 2018 6:45 AM

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Ascot Day 1

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Exactly one month after the world watched the royal wedding, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry made a surprise appearance in England Tuesday for the Royal Ascot opener. Queen Elizabeth II, her family and her guests will arrive at 2 p.m. each day during the royal procession, where they'll be driven in horse-drawn carriages down the race track and into the pageant ring.

It's the first time Meghan has attended the annual event, which began in 1768. She wore a Givenchy dress—the same label she wore for her wedding day—and a Philip Treacy fascinator. She likely impressed Queen Elizabeth II, who signs off on every detail, including the dress code.

Queen Elizabeth II arrived in the first carriage, joined by Prince Andrew, Princess Anne and Lord Samuel Vestey. Princess Beatrice, Prince Charles, Princess Eugenie and Camilla Parker-Bowles sat in the second carriage; Meghan and Harry joined Prince Edward and Countess Sophie in the third carriage; and Prince Michael of Kent, Princess Michael of Kent, Lord de Mauley Rupert Ponsonby and Lady de Mauley Lucinda Ponsonby sat in the fourth carriage. Prince William, meanwhile, was busy exploring the International Business Festival in Liverpool, and Mike Tindall and Zara Tindall welcomed Baby No. 2, a girl, Monday in Stroud.

Queen Elizabeth II, Ascot Day 1

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Ascot Day 1

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Meghan Markle, Ascot Day 1

Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage

Prince Charles, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Ascot Day 1

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Before the Royal Ascot, Kensington Palace announced Meghan and Harry will visit Dublin, Ireland on July 10 and July 11, at the request of Her Majesty's Government. "The Duke and Duchess are looking forward to learning more about Ireland's history and experiencing its rich culture," the palace said, "as well as meeting the people who are shaping the country's future."

Watch Daily Pop weekdays on E! at 12 p.m.

Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.

