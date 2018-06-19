Meghan Markle Makes Her Royal Ascot Debut in Style

Exactly one month after the world watched the royal wedding, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry made a surprise appearance in England Tuesday for the Royal Ascot opener. Queen Elizabeth II, her family and her guests will arrive at 2 p.m. each day during the royal procession, where they'll be driven in horse-drawn carriages down the race track and into the pageant ring.

It's the first time Meghan has attended the annual event, which began in 1768. She wore a Givenchy dress—the same label she wore for her wedding day—and a Philip Treacy fascinator. She likely impressed Queen Elizabeth II, who signs off on every detail, including the dress code.

Queen Elizabeth II arrived in the first carriage, joined by Prince Andrew, Princess Anne and Lord Samuel Vestey. Princess Beatrice, Prince Charles, Princess Eugenie and Camilla Parker-Bowles sat in the second carriage; Meghan and Harry joined Prince Edward and Countess Sophie in the third carriage; and Prince Michael of Kent, Princess Michael of Kent, Lord de Mauley Rupert Ponsonby and Lady de Mauley Lucinda Ponsonby sat in the fourth carriage. Prince William, meanwhile, was busy exploring the International Business Festival in Liverpool, and Mike Tindall and Zara Tindall welcomed Baby No. 2, a girl, Monday in Stroud.