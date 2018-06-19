Millie Bobby Brown Denounces Bullying After She Quit Twitter

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Tue., Jun. 19, 2018 4:51 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

After quitting Twitter due to online harassment, Millie Bobby Brown spoke out against bullying at the 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards.

While the Stranger Things star missed the event due to a knee injury, she sent along a video message to accept her award for Best Performance in a Show. In the message, Brown thanked her fans for their support and talked about how playing Eleven has "changed my life in the most incredible ways." She also spoke out against her haters, who made her the subject of homophobic memes last week.

"Finally, since I know there are many young people watching this—and even to the adults, too —they could probably use the reminder that I was taught: If you don't have anything nice to say, just don't say it," she said. "There should be no space in this world for bullying, and I'm not going to tolerate it, and neither should any of you."

"If you need a reminder of how worthy you are and to rise above the hate, message me on Instagram," she said with a wink. Brown has disabled the ability for followers to comment on her posts on the social network.

Watch the video to see her full speech.

Read

Millie Bobby Brown Leaves Twitter After Trolls Turn Her Into a Homophobic Meme

Brown also thanked her supporters for their positivity on Instagram. 

"I want to say thank you to all my fans for supporting me and always being there!!" she posted on Instagram Stories. "I couldn't have done this without every single one of you. I see all your positivity and love every day. Thank you!" 

Even though Brown wasn't able to celebrate her big win in person, she was still there in spirit. The actress shared a picture of her FaceTiming with her co-star Noah Schnapp, who was at the award show.

Brown isn't the only celebrity to leave a social network due to bullying. Kelly Marie Tran also deleted all of her Instagram posts after suffering "months of harassment."

 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Millie Bobby Brown , MTV Movie Awards , 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards , Twitter , Awards , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Business of Fashion West Summit

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Candice Swanepoel , 2017 Met Gala Arrivals

Candice Swanepoel Gives Birth to Baby No. 2: It's a Boy!

James Corden, Josh Gad, Crosswalk the Musical

Josh Gad and James Corden Perform Andrew Lloyd Webber Songs in London "Crosswalk the Musical"

Felicity

Felicity Cast Reunites After 20 Years to Talk Favorite Memories, Revivals and Of Course, That Haircut

Detox, Botched 419

RuPaul's Drag Race Alum Detox Needs the Doctors to Fix His Wack Six-Pack on Botched

Imran Amed, Kim Kardashian West, Kris Jenner, Business of Fashion West Summit

Kim Kardashian Always Knew Kylie Jenner Would Be a Young Mom

Meghan Markle, Ascot Day 1

Meghan Markle Makes Her Royal Ascot Debut in Style

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.