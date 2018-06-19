EXCLUSIVE!

Chuck's Zachary Levi and Yvonne Strahovski Reunite for Rapunzel's Tangled Adventure

  • By
    &

by Lauren Piester | Tue., Jun. 19, 2018 6:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

We may not be getting more Chuck (yet), but Zachary Levi and Yvonne Strahovski are back together in a different way.

The pair, who played spies and eventually married spies on the NBC series Chuck, are reuniting for this week's season two premiere of Rapunzel's Tangled Adventure on the Disney Channel. Strahovski voices the ex-fiancee of Levi's character, Eugene, and E! News has an exclusive sneak peek behind the scenes. 

Strahovski explains that Eugene and her character Stalyan go way back, and that once upon a time they were a great team. 

Photos

TV Cast Reunions That Made Our Nostalgia-Loving Hearts Swell

Rapunzel's Tangled Adventures, Yvonne Strahovski, Zachary Levi

Disney Channel

"Yvonne is one of my dearest friends, and then I get to come in and record it with her today so that was really fun," Levi says. The two starred together as Chuck Bartowski and Sarah Walker on the NBC series Chuck from 2007 to 2012. Eventually, the two got engaged and married, so technically Strahovski has played Levi's ex-fiancee twice now. We will take it! 

While Levi has been reprising his Tangled character for the past couple years while starring in the occasional superhero or Psych movie, Strahovski stars in The Handmaid's Tale as the somewhat evil Serena Joy. 

Mandy Moore  stars as the voice of Rapunzel in Rapunzel's Tangled Adventure, while Eden Espinosa, James Monroe-Iglehart, and Jeremy Jordan also star. 

Now, who would like to sign our petition for Levi and Strahovski to reunite some more in a Chuck movie? Anyone? 

Rapunzel's Tangled Adventure premieres Sunday at 7:45 p.m. (after Tangled!) on Disney Channel. 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Chuck , TV , Top Stories , Zachary Levi , , Entertainment , Apple News
Latest News
Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Business of Fashion West Summit

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Felicity

Felicity Cast Reunites After 20 Years to Talk Favorite Memories, Revivals and Of Course, That Haircut

Zachary Levi & Yvonne Strahovski Reunite in "Tangled"

The Bachelorette, Becca Kufrin

The Bachelorette Keeps on Chugging In Spite of Everything

Giuliana Rancic Teases Her Sept. 4 Return to "E! News"

13 Reasons Why Season 2

13 Reasons Why's Katherine Langford: Hannah's Story Is Always Going to Be Part of My Life

Emilia Clarke Says 'Goodbye' to "Game of Thrones"

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.