by Lauren Piester | Tue., Jun. 19, 2018 6:00 AM
We may not be getting more Chuck (yet), but Zachary Levi and Yvonne Strahovski are back together in a different way.
The pair, who played spies and eventually married spies on the NBC series Chuck, are reuniting for this week's season two premiere of Rapunzel's Tangled Adventure on the Disney Channel. Strahovski voices the ex-fiancee of Levi's character, Eugene, and E! News has an exclusive sneak peek behind the scenes.
Strahovski explains that Eugene and her character Stalyan go way back, and that once upon a time they were a great team.
Disney Channel
"Yvonne is one of my dearest friends, and then I get to come in and record it with her today so that was really fun," Levi says. The two starred together as Chuck Bartowski and Sarah Walker on the NBC series Chuck from 2007 to 2012. Eventually, the two got engaged and married, so technically Strahovski has played Levi's ex-fiancee twice now. We will take it!
While Levi has been reprising his Tangled character for the past couple years while starring in the occasional superhero or Psych movie, Strahovski stars in The Handmaid's Tale as the somewhat evil Serena Joy.
Mandy Moore stars as the voice of Rapunzel in Rapunzel's Tangled Adventure, while Eden Espinosa, James Monroe-Iglehart, and Jeremy Jordan also star.
Now, who would like to sign our petition for Levi and Strahovski to reunite some more in a Chuck movie? Anyone?
Rapunzel's Tangled Adventure premieres Sunday at 7:45 p.m. (after Tangled!) on Disney Channel.
Felicity Cast Reunites After 20 Years to Talk Favorite Memories, Revivals and Of Course, That Haircut
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?