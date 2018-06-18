Keiynan Lonsdale and Nick Robinson won the award for Best Kiss at the 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards.



The cast of 13 Reasons Why took the stage to present the award and announced the Love, Simon co-stars as the winners of the category during the show, which aired on MTV on Monday evening. Robinson was not in attendance at the award show, but Lonsdale was there to take the stage to accept the award.

"First of all, I know Nick really wishes he could be here, because I know he would be so grateful for this moment," Lonsdale said. "I just want to say to every kid, you can live your dreams and wear dresses."