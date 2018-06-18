Here's How Harry Potter May Be the Secret to Hollywood's Quick Engagements

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Mon., Jun. 18, 2018 5:51 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Ariana Grande, Pete Davidson, Jared Haibon, Ashley Iaconetti

Instagram

Call it a coincidence, a fluke or maybe just some Harry Potter magic.

Pop culture fans have noticed in recent weeks that some Hollywood couples have decided to take the next step in their relationship in a short amount of time.

What we're trying to say is a few familiar couples like Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson along with Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon are getting engaged quicker than anyone expected.

While each couple's love story is unique and different, there has been a pattern in these relationships.

If you didn't already guess, they both have expressed their love for Harry Potter.

Photos

Stars at Theme Parks

Shortly before news broke of their engagement, Pete and the "No Tears Left to Cry" singer traveled to Universal Studios Hollywood where they experienced the Wizarding World of Harry Potter.

"The chamber of secrets has been opened..." the Saturday Night Live star shared on Instagram in his Harry Potter gear that also included an "I Love You" hat from ADBD. His leading lady would later write in the comments section, "U tryna slytherin (I'm deleted my account now)."

But wait, there's more!

Ashley and Jared also traveled to Universal Studios Hollywood and sported some outfits inspired from the movie while visiting the theme park. "If Jared and I attended Hogwarts, which houses would be belong to? @HorrorNights @UniStudios #UniversalHHN," the co-host of iHeartRadio's Almost Famous podcast shared.

These two separate couples certainly aren't the first to experience Universal Studios Hollywood. Rita Ora and Travis Barker, Kendall Jenner and Blake Griffin and Chris Brown alongside Karrueche Tran have also enjoyed date nights at the theme park.

But spoiler alert: They aren't together anymore and they weren't sporting Harry Potter gear during their visits.

We're not telling you what to wear when you visit the theme park, but…

(E! and Universal Studios Hollywood are part of the NBCUniversal family)

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Top Stories , Apple News , Engagements , Couples
Latest News
Dua Lipa, Isaac Carew

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

The Bachelorette, Becca Kufrin

The Bachelorette Keeps on Chugging In Spite of Everything

Tiffany Haddish, MTV Movie and TV Awards Promo

MTV Movie & TV Awards 2018 Winners: The Complete List

Chris Pratt, 2018 MTV Movie and TV Awards

9 Rules From Chris Pratt, MTV's Generation Award Winner

Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger

5 Reasons Why Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger Could Make a Great Couple

Lena Waithe, 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards

Lena Waithe Thanks Fellow Trailblazers During Acceptance Speech at 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards

Keiynan Lonsdale

Love, Simon's Keiynan Lonsdale Delivers Powerful Best Kiss Acceptance Speech at MTV Awards: "You Can Be Yourself"

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.