Celebs Are Saying Yes to the Thigh-High Slit This Summer

Getty Images
During summer '18, you can't be afraid to show a little thigh.
Over the weekend, celebrities certainly weren't, appearing at the MTV Movie and TV Awards 2018 with gowns that featured major thigh-high slits. Some celebs, like Jasmine Sanders, who lived up to her moniker, "Golden Barbie," in a yellow gown, made the opening in the front of the dress the starring feature. Other celebs (See: Halsey) demonstrated the sultry appeal of cutouts, using the slit to enhance the asymmetry of their gown.
No matter the overall silhouette, there's no denying that this trend brings attention to leg definition like no other.
Have you mastered your leg workouts in the gym? Add this trend to your summer wardrobe by shopping for summer dresses with thigh-high slits below!
VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images
Jasmine Sanders
For the MTV Movie and TV Awards, the model shined bright on the red carpet in a canary yellow, suit-inspired dress with a waist belt. It's a classic silhouette for the event. And, it's the perfect hue for summer.
Lovers + Friends
Cheryl Gown, $228
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Halsey
The singer didn't hold back for the award ceremony, wearing a sultry red maxi gown with the thigh-high split and cut-outs. If you're planning a girls night out or a romantic date night, this color and style will certainly turn heads.
Amanda Uprichard
Peonie Maxi Dress, $290
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
Camila Mendes
The Riverdale star's black-and-white dress is perfect for day or night. During the day, pair with a summer hat and sandals. Then, when the sun goes down, throw on your favorite pair of heels for an instant date night look.
Flynne Skye
Ale Maxi in Jet Black Burst, $176