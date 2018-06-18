Rapper XXXTentacion Dead at 20 After Shooting

One of hip-hop music's rising stars is dead at the age of 20.

XXXTentacion was gunned down on Monday afternoon in South Florida. The Broward County Sheriff's Office confirmed in a tweet that the rapper (real name Jahseh Onfroy) was pronounced dead after being taken to a local hospital.

Law enforcement confirmed to E! News that a shooting occurred in Deerfield Beach at 3:57 p.m. local time. Videos circulating on social media showed what appeared to be an unconscious man resembling XXXTentacion sitting in the driver's seat of his vehicle.

According to TMZ, who broke the story, the Florida native was leaving a motorcycle dealer when a gunman ran up to his vehicle and began firing shots.