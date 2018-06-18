13 Reasons Why's Hannah Baker will live forever—at least for Katherine Langford.

Netflix renewed the teen drama for a third season and Langford, who was nominated for a Golden Globe for portraying the teen girl who takes her own life and leaves her reasons behind for her peers to listen to, announced she would not return to the series via an Instagram post.

"Even though I say that I am wrapped, I still am very much a part of this show. A few of the cast, we all started season one together, we went through everything together, but I think it was about time—it just felt right for Hannah to leave. I'm so excited for the show and what it's going to continue to do," Langford told E! News' Sibley Scoles at the 2018 MTV Movie and TV Awards.