Best Foundations and Tinted Moisturizers, According to Skin Pros

  • By
    &

by Diana Nguyen | Mon., Jun. 18, 2018 2:59 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
ESC: Summer Foundations

Foundation can be a gift and a curse. 

The right amount offers a flawless base for the rest of your makeup, while too much of the stuff can clog pores and lead to breakouts. Not to mention, there are so many options on the market, with a range of ingredients, that you can never be too sure what's right for you. 

In a time when skin is in—or at least naturally-look skin (read: not caked-on product)—we asked Hollywood's leading dermatologists and aestheticians—from Shani Darden, Jessica Alba's facialist, to Dr. Ava Shamban, who's worked with Kris Jenner, what are some of their go-to foundations. If these products weren't good for skin, you can bet these expects wouldn't use them.

Photos

5 Celebrity Purse Trends That Will Make Your Summer Brighter

The seemingly unending search for the perfect foundation starts here. 

ESC: Beauty Products

Shani Darden

Credits: Clients include Jessica Alba, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Emmy Rossum

"This is a great choice for everyday wear. I love the oil-free formula because it's hydrating but won't clog your pores." 

Laura Mercier Oil Free Tinted Moisturizer, $45

ESC: Beauty Products

Angela Caglia

Credits: Clients include Jasmine Sanders and Hilary Duff

"It's a very light texture, but the coverage is excellent and looks like I'm not wearing foundation! I'm obsessed. (Sometimes I cocktail it with my face oil for an extra dewy, luminous glow."

Koh Gen Do Aqua Foundation, $67

 

ESC: Beauty Products

Joanna Vargas

Credits: Clients include Emily Ratajkowski, Mindy Kaling and Elisabeth Moss

"This foundation looks great on camera. It's smooth and the coverage isn't overwhelming."

Hourglass Veil Foundation, $60

Article continues below

ESC: Beauty Products

Dr. Ava Shamban

Credits: Clients include Kris Jenner

"I'm a big fan of the IT line as it both serves as an excellent foundation and an effective SPF. So, IT CC +Cream with SPF 50 or their BYE BYE foundation line, which has lots of shades."

IT CC +Cream with SPF 50, $38  

ESC: Beauty Products

Gina Mari

Credits: Named "top celebrity facialist in Los Angeles" by Allure magazine

"During the day I use AmorePacific's Moisture Bound Tinted Treatment Moisturizer SPF 15 (#104). I've been using this product for years! Having combination skin, it has proven to never break me out and provide hydration to the areas I need…not to mention providing necessary sun protection. If I want more coverage for special events, I turn to  Armani's Luminous Silk Foundation (#5.5). I can apply this foundation, and it stays put for hours."

AmorePacific Moisture Bound Tinted Treatment Moisturizer SPF 15, $70

 

ESC: Beauty Products

Ryan Christopher

Credits: Cosmedix Global Director of Education

"PUR 4 in 1 Pressed Mineral Makeup is a versatile foundation that I can build up or blend lightly depending on how much coverage I need. It has staying power, which is most important for my event applications! Not only does it have SPF, but it is also made with coconut oil, vitamin E and PUR's Ceretin Complex, which combines retinol and hydrating ceramides to smooth lines and wrinkles."

PUR 4 in 1 Pressed Mineral Makeup, $29.50

Article continues below

ESC: Beauty Products

Dr. Patricia Wexler

Credits: One of the first to use Botox; awarded the Excellence in Cosmetic Surgery Award by the American Academy of Cosmetic Surgery

"My favorite foundation is Giorgio Armani Designer Lift smoothing firming foundation with broad spectrum SPF 20 sunscreen. It has a light texture, but good coverage. It leaves my skin matte but never dry. I look hydrated and smooth all day."

Giorgio Armani Beauty Designer Lift Smoothing Firming Foundation SPF 20, $67

RELATED:  Miranda Kerr's Face Sculptor and More At-Home Spa Treatments

Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Style Collective , Beauty , Life/Style , VG , Top Stories , Shopping
Latest News
Ruby Rose

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

ESC: Zendaya

Zendaya's $4 Hairspray Is the Multi-Purpose Product You Need on Vacation

ESC: Miranda Kerr

Miranda Kerr's Face Sculptor and More At-Home Spa Treatments

ESC: Zendaya, Retro Hairstyles

Zendaya's Textured Curls and More Celebrity Hair Trends Making a Comeback

ESC: Jhene Aiko

Singer Jhené Aiko's 6 Lessons on Fitness, Happiness and Good Vibes

Shopping: Last Minute Father's Day

15 Last-Minute Father's Day Gifts for Your Dad

Hilary Duff, Matthew Koma

Celeb Baby Bumps

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.