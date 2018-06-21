Nikki Bella is "so confused" when it comes to planning her wedding.

Although Nikki's engagement to John Cena is back on, it seems she can't escape the drama in this clip from Sunday's all-new Total Bellas. Thankfully, the new drama has nothing to do with her fiancé, as the WWE star struggles to pick the person she wants to walk her down the aisle.

To make matters worse, sister Brie Bella has plenty of opinions to share on the matter. Specifically, Brie thinks their mom Kathy Colace should be the one to walk Nikki down the aisle.

"I'm just saying it would make mom super happy," the mother of one notes in defense of Kathy. "I think it would make her life."