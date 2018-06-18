A Complete History of Bachelor in Paradise's 7 Engagements

by McKenna Aiello | Mon., Jun. 18, 2018 1:19 PM

At least one couple will leave the upcoming fifth season of Bachelor in Paradise engaged!

Fans have yet to see Becca Kufrin pass out her final rose on The Bachelorette, but it's already been revealed that Jared Haibon proposed to Ashley Iaconetti in Mexico. 

The reality TV star popped the question with a Neil Lane ring yesterday, and a source described the bride-to-be as "so happy." The insider told E! News, "She really is excited to be engaged but is more excited that she's found her person. Jared feels the same!"

Ashley and Jared officially began dating in March, three years after they first met on season 2 of the ABC dating series. 

A Complete History of Bachelor in Paradise Engagements

So how do the future newlyweds compare to previous Bachelor in Paradise pairings? Not everyone has made it down the aisle, but BiP has brought an impressive seven couples together—two of which are now parents! 

Celebrate Ashley and Jared's engagement with a look back at every other BiP proposal. 

Bachelor in Paradise, Marcus Grodd, Lacy Faddoul, Wedding

Rick Rowell/ABC

Lacy Faddoul & Marcus Grodd

Lacy and Marcus left season 1 of Bachelor in Paradise engaged, only to swap vows during the season 2 premiere. The pair broke up less than year later, and revealed they were never legally married. In January 2018, Grodd tied the knot with fellow Canadian Ally Lutar. 

Bachelor in Paradise, Jade and Tanner

ABC

Jade Roper & Tanner Tolbert

A true BiP fairytale, Tanner popped the question during season 2. Their 2016 wedding ceremony aired during the ABC special, The Bachelor: A Celebration of Love, and the inseparable duo are now the proud parents to 1-year-old daughterEmerson Avery!

Amanda Stanton, Josh Murray

Richard Harbaugh/ABC

Amanda Stanton & Josh Murray

Not even Bachelor in Paradise producers could script this real-life drama. After leaving the third season engaged, Amanda and Josh's relationship spiraled out of control in January 2017. The mom-of-two accused the former baseball pro of being "extremely controlling," prompting Murray to threaten legal action against his former fiancée. Uh-oh

Carly Waddell, Evan Bass

Paul Hebert via Getty Images

Carly Waddell & Evan Bass

Still going strong! Bachelor Nation fell in love with the seemingly odd match, who got engaged during season 3 and tied the knot in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico one year later. In February 2018, Carly gave birth to a baby girl named Isabella Evelyn

Lace Morris, Grant Kemp

Molly McCunniff for Real 92.3

Lace Morris & Grant Kemp

Only three months after sealing their love with a proposal and matching "Grace" tattoos during season 3, the reality TV stars decided to go their separate ways. 

Bachelor in Paradise, Taylor Nolan, Derek Peth

Paul Hebert/ABC

Derek Peth and Taylor Nolan

It was during the Bachelor in Paradise season 4 reunion taping that Derek finally got down on one knee and proposed. Almost one year later, things between the bride and groom-to-be look better than ever! 

Ashley Iaconetti, Jared Haibon

ABC/Paul Hebert

Ashley Iaconetti & Jared Haibon

It's official! During the upcoming fifth season, the newly reunited couple (who spent years in the best friend zone) gets engaged. A source told E! News of the surprise proposal, "She had a sense it might have been coming but wasn't positive."

