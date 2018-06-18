Beyoncé and Jay-Z have gone "Apes**t" and surprisingly that's a good thing.

After dropping their new joint album, Everything is Love, on Saturday the couple has cemented their status as one of Hollywood's most powerful couples of all time.

They sing together, rap alongside one another, rise up to each other's fashion icon status and of course make legendary music videos together.

Over the years, the duo has had their fair share of ups and downs, but throughout it all their music has triumphed.

In fact, they have done a lot of collaborative projects throughout their relationship and this new music video for "Apes**t" off their latest record is just one of many memorable videos from the pair.