Former Bachelor Bob Guiney Expecting First Child With Wife Jessica Canyon

by Nina Einsidler | Mon., Jun. 18, 2018 10:35 AM

Bob Guiney is expecting a baby with Jessica Canyon!

The Bachelor star announced the news Monday morning on Instagram. In the adorable photo, the happy couple are wearing blue and revealed that they are having a baby boy with the caption, "It's official!!! @jescanyon and I are SO excited to announce to our friends and family that were expecting!! #phoebethewonderdog is all fired up!! #thankful #happy #family"  

Guiney posted a cute collage including a photo of the two holding blue balloons, their dog Phoebe wearing blue flowers and another of the two standing behind a blue cake with decorations that say "baby boy."

Jessica also broke the exciting news on Instagram with the caption "Yep. We're goin for it! #itsaboy #baby #genderreveal #sohappy #ourlittlefamily #boymom #cantwait @amandavalentinephotography @thesweetsideseattle"

The couple got married back in November 2016 in Punta Mita, Mexico, marking Guiney's third wedding. During their engagement, he told People, "We get along great, she lets me be me."

"I know exactly who I am right now, as I would be in front of her with the same terrible jokes and the ‘third time's a charm' crap.' It's going to be great."

Congratulations to the couple on their baby news!

