The romance between Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson unfolded fast. And fortunately, we've been along for the ride.

What started out as a casual fling soon turned into something more serious, and fans took note. The couple's frequent social media interactions proved that there was more to their relationship than we thought.

In fact, the pair was eager to share photos of each other, exchange flirty comments and express how they were feeling. Thousands of followers watched as their casual flirtation turned into full blown declarations of love. And yes, we saw when that turned into a forever thing.

Let's rewind and look back at how social media was the window into Pete and Ariana's special bond.