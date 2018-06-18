Gwen Stefani Celebrates "Favorite" Guy Blake Shelton's Birthday on Father's Day

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Mon., Jun. 18, 2018 9:10 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Father's Day

Instagram

There were double the reasons for Gwen Stefani to celebrate on Sunday. 

The songstress was surrounded by loved ones on Father's Day over the weekend as the group gathered to celebrate both the annual holiday and Blake Shelton's 42nd birthday a day early. 

There was no shortage of food, family and poolside fun at the Stefani house, according to the songstress' social media documentation of the day. As she shared on Instagram, some of the group enjoyed musical jam sessions with a few youngsters while others were busy getting the family meal together in the kitchen.

Outside, Gwen's dad, Dennis Stefani, was busy manning the grill, but took a moment to share a hug with his daughter's famous beau. 

Photos

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani's Cutest Moments

Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Father's Day

Instagram

The day was full of sweet moments, including ones between Shelton and Stefani's younger sons, Zuma, 9, and Apollo, 4. The country crooner was affectionate with the youngsters in adorable footage captured by Stefani. 

Soon, it was time for the birthday boy to blow out his candles before the day wrapped up and it was time to get back on a plane. 

On Monday, the former Voice coach paid special tribute to Shelton on his actual birthday. "Happy b day @blakeshelton #iloveuthemost #yourmyfavorite," she captioned a photo of the country star on her Instagram account. 

Needless to say—nearly three years later, these two lovebirds are still going strong. 

Happy Birthday, Blake!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Blake Shelton , Gwen Stefani , Birthdays , Father's Day , Parties , Couples , Life/Style , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Cardi B

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Zayn Malik, GQ, July 2018

Zayn Malik Does Not Want to "Label" Gigi Hadid Romance: "We're Adults"

Ashley Iaconetti, Jared Haibon

Why Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon Are the Couple Bachelor Nation Has Been Rooting for This Whole Time

Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Academy of Country Music Awards 2018

How Blake Shelton's Devastating Divorce From Miranda Lambert Led Him to True Love With Gwen Stefani

Nikki Bella, John Cena, Total Bellas 305

John Cena "Willing to Have Surgery" to Give Nikki Bella a Child After Their Emotional Reunion on Total Bellas

Brie Bella Invites Bryan Danielson to Goat Yoga

David Beckham, Romeo Beckham, Cruz Beckham, Harper Beckham, Father's Day 2018

Victoria Beckham Calls David Beckham the "Best Daddy" on Father's Day After Divorce Rumors

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.