Meet the Big Brother Season 20 Contestants

Big Brother is back—sans celebrities for season 20—with 16 new contestants ready to move into the house and provide you with hours of entertainment. This season's crop of players include a former undercover cop, a dancer, a cyber security engineer and a "Vegas entertainer" (whatever that means).

As per usual, the big twists of the season will be announced at a later date.

CBS All Access will feature a live stream of the contestants' first interviews starting at 11 a.m. ET on Monday, June 18.

Meet the contestants below!