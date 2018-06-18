Zayn Malik Does Not Want to "Label" Gigi Hadid Romance: "We're Adults"

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Mon., Jun. 18, 2018 7:45 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Zayn Malik, GQ

Sebastian Mader exclusively for GQ

The Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malikromantic saga continues on—without a label. 

After two years of being one of Hollywood's most famous young couples, the supermodel and the singer called it quits in March with Hadid confirming the breakup news in a kind and diplomatic public statement. Fast forward to the end of April when the two were spotted locking lips while out in New York City together. 

Naturally, the sight set off some alarms as fans suspected the two had gotten back together, or were at least flirting with the idea. 

"Zayn really wants to be with [Gigi] and has made it clear. He misses her and can't stand being apart," a source told E! News shortly after the shots emerged, noting their international careers and necessary travel was making their relationship difficult. "Gigi's a little bit more hesitant."

Photos

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik's Cutest Moments

Zayn Malik, GQ

Sebastian Mader exclusively for GQ

The insider noted that the two were "talking and hanging out" and were not "officially back together," a description Hadid confirmed when she shared a photo of herself in Malik's arms in early June.

As for their relationship status, it remains undefined, as confirmed by Malik in his new interview with GQ. "We're adults. We don't need to put a label on it, make it something for people's expectations," he told the magazine.  

No matter what they call each other, Malik speaks of Hadid in the present tense—a cue that they are very much still in each other's lives. "We go to the farm," he told the magazine of his newly acquired Pennsylvania land, purchased with Yolanda Hadid's guidance. "We have horses," he noted, speaking of their animal named "Cool."

"We're still really good friends, and we're still in contact," he confirmed. "No bad blood."

For Malik, the 23-year-old catwalk queen has been a positive force in his life, particularly when he was releasing his first solo album and, according to GQ, "partying too hard." 

"I had a very negative outlook on things. That might have been adolescence or testosterone or whatever the f--k was running through my body at the time," he said. "She's helped me to look at things from a positive angle."

While the crooner isn't calling Hadid anything but his good friend right now, it's clear this isn't the end of their love story. 

"She doesn't handle my ﬁnances yet," he told the GQ writer after she misheard him. "We'll get to that eventually."

The July issue of GQ hits newsstands on June 19.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Gigi Hadid , Zayn Malik , Couples , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Cardi B

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Academy of Country Music Awards 2018

Gwen Stefani Celebrates "Favorite" Guy Blake Shelton's Birthday on Father's Day

Ashley Iaconetti, Jared Haibon

Why Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon Are the Couple Bachelor Nation Has Been Rooting for This Whole Time

Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Academy of Country Music Awards 2018

How Blake Shelton's Devastating Divorce From Miranda Lambert Led Him to True Love With Gwen Stefani

Nikki Bella, John Cena, Total Bellas 305

John Cena "Willing to Have Surgery" to Give Nikki Bella a Child After Their Emotional Reunion on Total Bellas

Brie Bella Invites Bryan Danielson to Goat Yoga

David Beckham, Romeo Beckham, Cruz Beckham, Harper Beckham, Father's Day 2018

Victoria Beckham Calls David Beckham the "Best Daddy" on Father's Day After Divorce Rumors

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.