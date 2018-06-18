Who Won the 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards Red Carpet? Vote for the Best Dressed Star Now!

by Johnni Macke | Mon., Jun. 18, 2018 8:14 AM

The MTV Movie & TV Awards air tonight and we can almost smell the popcorn...the golden popcorn trophies that is!

Even though the award show doesn't air until later this evening, the stars have already walked the red carpet and posed for pictures and we still can't get enough of their looks. Sure, we love a good live show, but knowing what the stars wore to the event before actually seeing who took home the top awards is a little more fun.

This way we can pick our best-dressed celebs ahead of time and think about their killer styles for days in advance, which as a red carpet fashion fan is a big bonus. Plus, you too can take a look what all the stars wore to the show and cast your vote for the best of the best below without even having to be in front of a TV screen. Pretty nice, right?

Photos

MTV Movie and TV Awards 2018: Best Dressed Stars

OK, enough talk, let's get down to the fashion! While there were a lot of great looks on the red carpet over the weekend, 10 celebrities really stood out. In fact, these top celebs were such stunners on the carpet that we can't stop talking about them. 

The first star who rocked our socks off was none other than Kim Kardashian. The reality star stepped out in Los Angeles in an Atelier Versace crop top and shimmer skirt combo that was perfect for summer. Plus, she went for any edgy hairdo by donning dreadlocks that was both funky and fun.

Another look we loved was from Tiffany Haddish. The actress was the host for this year's MTV Movie & TV Awards and therefore we sort of expected her to make a statement on the carpet, which she did. She looked gorgeous in a silver metallic Galia Lahav gown that had a tulle train and slit in the front to show off her long legs.

Mandy Moore also opted for a silver frock but her Alberta Ferretti look was definitely more rocker than Haddish's floor-length gown. It was saucy, sophisticated and a little medieval, which we are major fans of.

Photos

MTV Movie and TV Awards 2018: Riskiest Looks

Next up on our best-dressed list would have to be Zendaya. The Spider-Man: Homecoming actress looked fierce in a August Getty frock, which had a tulip-style skirt that was both modern and youthful. 

Kristen Bell looked flawless as she walked the carpet in a crochet Julien MacDonald number that was super flirty. If we could steal this from her closet we would wear it ASAP!

Another stunner in black was 13 Reasons Why star Katherine Langford. Her Giorgio Armani was to-die for! She wore a velvet frock over black pants and added a tulle bow in her hair for a look we won't soon forget.

Yara Shahidi on the other hand went for color and her powder-blue suit by Tory Burch was like springtime in an ensemble. It was so cute!

Watch

Halsey's Angelina Jolie Moment at 2018 MTV Music Awards

Rounding out our top 10 looks of the night was Camila Mendes, Storm Reid and Halsey.

The Riverdale actress brought sexy to the carpet with a revealing gown by Elisabetta Franchi that was sheer on the bottom and showed lots of skin, but was sophisticated at the same time. Reid on the other hand kept it fresh and youthful with her Viktor & Rolf frock that had bow detailing at the bottom that we still can't stop thinking about.

Halsey looked red hot as she posed in a silk, cutout gown that proved she is one hot singer!

Now that you've see our top picks we want to hear which star really stole the show at the MTV Movie & TV Awards over the weekend.

Cast your vote for best-dressed celeb below and tune in to see who won your favorite category when the show airs tonight at 9 p.m. on MTV.

Kim Kardashian, 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards, Arrivals

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for MTV

Kim Kardashian

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star models an Atelier Versace design.

Tiffany Haddish, 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards, Arrivals

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for MTV

Tiffany Haddish

The host left her beloved Alexander McQueen dress in the closet and decided to model this Galia Lahav look instead.

Nick Jonas, 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards, Arrivals

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for MTV

Nick Jonas

The "Anywhere" singer steps out sans girlfriend Priyanka Chopra.

Mandy Moore, 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards, Arrivals

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for MTV

Mandy Moore

The star of This Is Us takes fans into the future with this fashion forward look by Alberta Ferretti.

Zendaya, 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards, Arrivals

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for MTV

Zendaya

The Spider-Man: Homecoming star always looks on point, and this modern mini by August Getty is no exception.

Chadwick Boseman, 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards, Arrivals

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for MTV

Chadwick Boseman

Bow down to King T'Challa from Black Panther and his Off-white look.

Kristen Bell, 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards, Arrivals

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for MTV

Kristen Bell

The Good Place star nets a fashion win with this Julien MacDonald mini-dress.

Halle Bailey, Chloe Bailey, Chloe x Halle, 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards, Arrivals

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for MTV

Chloe x Halle

The R&B duo showcases colorful styles.

Katherine Langford, 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards, Arrivals

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for MTV

Katherine Langford

The 13 Reasons Why star goes for a glamorous, gothic look from Giorgio Armani.

Michael B. Jordan, 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards, Arrivals

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Michael B. Jordan

Who else but the Black Panther villain could make these DSQUARED2 pants look so fly?

Vanderpump Rules, Jax Taylor, Stassi Schroeder, Tom Sandoval, 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards, Arrivals

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Vanderpump Rules Cast

If they're here, who's tending the bar at Sur?

Lili Reinhart, 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards, Arrivals

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Lili Reinhart

The Riverdale actress looks romantic in this little black dress by IZETA.

Keiynan Lonsdale, 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards, Arrivals

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Keiynan Lonsdale

The Love, Simon star goes for gold.

Yara Shahidi, 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards, Arrivals

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for MTV

Yara Shahidi

The grown-ish actress looks all grown up in this custom powder blue power suit by Tory Burch.

Finn Wolfhard, 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards, Arrivals

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Finn Wolfhard

The It star looks positively preppy.

Tessa Thompson, 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards, Arrivals

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for MTV

Tessa Thompson

The Thor: Ragnarok scene stealer rocks a red look by Rosie Assoulin.

Chris Pratt, 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards, Arrivals

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Chris Pratt

The Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom star is receiving the Generation Award.

Kris Jenner, 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards, Arrivals

Frazer Harrison/Getty

Kris Jenner

The E! reality star stays true to her favorite color combination.

Camila Mendes, 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards, Arrivals

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Camila Mendes

The Riverdale actress looks ethereal in a Elisabetta Franchi dress.

Dylan Minnette, 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards, Arrivals

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Dylan Minnette

The 13 Reasons Why star slips on a vintage-inspired Jurassic Park tee.

Lena Waith, Alana Mayo, 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards, Arrivals

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Lena Waithe & Alana Mayo

The Trailblazer Award winner wears custom ALBA.

Olivia Munn, 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards, Arrivals

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Olivia Munn

The Six star looks sleek in a Galvan jumpsuit.

Sophia Lillis, 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards, Arrivals

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Sophia Lillis

The It actress steps out in Giorgio Armani.

Deena Nicole Cortese, Jersey Shore, 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards, Arrivals

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Deena Nicole Cortese

The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star keeps it easy and breezy in a floral maxi dress.

Storm Reid, 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards, Arrivals

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Storm Reid

The breakout star of A Wrinkle in Time opts for a youthful silhouette in this Viktor & Rolf number.

G-Eazy, Halsey, 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards, Arrivals

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

G-Eazy & Halsey

The rapper suits up in Saint Laurent, while the singer paints the town red in a skin-baring silk look.

Aubrey Plaza, 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards, Arrivals

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for MTV

Aubrey Plaza

The Ingrid Goes West star looks knotty and nice in this bow print minidress by Elisabetta Franchi.

Tommy Dorfman, 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards, Arrivals

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for MTV

Tommy Dorfman

The 13 Reasons Why works an androgynous look by Thom Browne.

Chanel West Coast, 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards, Arrivals

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for MTV

Chanel West Coast

The Ridiculousness star channels her inner Marilyn Monroe.

Timothy Granaderos, 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards, Arrivals

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Timothy Granaderos

The 13 Reasons Why star wears a splattered denim jacket.

Madelaine Petsch, 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards, Arrivals

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Madelaine Petsch

The Riverdale actress sparkles in Prada.

Christian Navarro, 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards, Arrivals

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Christian Navarro

The 13 Reasons Why star leaves his character's signature leather jacket at home.

Jersey Shore, Vinny Guadagnino, Mike Sorrentino, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Pauly D, 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards, Arrivals

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for MTV

Vinny Guadagnino, Mike Sorrentino, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro & Pauly D

The men of jersey Shore: Family Reunion bring their signature swag.

Madchen Amick, 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards, Arrivals

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Madchen Amick

The Riverdale actress vamps it up in a romper.

Jasmine Sanders, 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards, Arrivals

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

Jasmine Sanders

Golden Barbie brings some sunshine to the red carpet.

Trevor Jackson, 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards, Arrivals

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Trevor Jackson

The grown-ish star is making fans green with envy.

Alison Brie, 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards, Arrivals

Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Alison Brie

The GLOW star goes mod in a Sandy Liang design.

Lil Yachty, 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards, Arrivals

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Lil Yachty

The rapper makes a political statement with his sweatshirt.

Ajiona Alexus, 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards, Arrivals

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Ajiona Alexus

The 13 Reasons Why actress is a vision in white.

Lauren Miller, Seth Rogen, 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards, Arrivals

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for MTV

Lauren Miller & Seth Rogen

The couple gets close for their close-up.

Gaten Matarazzo, 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards, Arrivals

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for MTV

Gaten Matarazzo

The Stranger Things star looks all grown up.

Zazie Beetz, 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards, Arrivals

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Zazie Beetz

The Deadpool 2 actress takes a plunge in this sportswear-inspired number by Chloé.

Farrah Abraham, 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards, Arrivals

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for MTV

Farrah Abraham

The Teen Mom OG star is all smiles after her recent arrest.

Winston Duke, 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards, Arrivals

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Winston Duke

The Black Panther star rocks athleisure wear and a brand new pair of kicks.

Cristin Milioti, 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards, Arrivals

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for MTV

Cristin Milioti

The Black Mirror actress has fans seeing stripes.

Francia Raisa, 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards, Arrivals

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Francia Raisa

The grown-ish actress shimmers in a sequined jumpsuit.

Noah Schnapp, 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards, Arrivals

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Noah Schnapp

The Stranger Things star wears a velvet jacket over his sheer shirt.

Alisha Boe, 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards, Arrivals

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Alisha Boe

The 13 Reasons Why steps out in a custom Markarian corseted dress.

Photos

See More From MTV Movie & TV Awards 2018: Red Carpet Fashion
MTV Movie & TV Awards: Best Looks
Which star won the 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards red carpet?
Watch the 2018 People's Choice Awards Sunday, Nov. 11, only on E!

