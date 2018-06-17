Victoria Beckham paid tribute to husband David Beckham on Sunday, Father's Day, more than a week after they were the target of divorce rumors.

The fashion designer and Spice Girls member and the soccer star had denied the split reports immediately after they came out.

On Sunday, Victoria posted on Instagram a photo of David with their three youngest children—sons Romeo Beckham, 15, Cruz Beckham, 13 and daughter Harper Beckham, 6.

"I think they love him x," Victoria wrote. "Truly the best daddy @davidbeckham x missing u @brooklynbeckham x.

David and Victoria, also parents to 19-year-old son Brooklyn Beckham, had stepped out together at a fashion event two days after the divorce rumors surfaced.