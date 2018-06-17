James Van Der Beek and Wife Kimberly Welcome Baby No. 5

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Jun. 17, 2018 12:59 PM
And baby makes seven for James Van Der Beek and his family.
The 41-year-old Dawson's Creek alum's wife Kimberly Van Der Beek recently gave birth to their fifth child and fourth daughter, Gwendolyn.
James and Kimberly are also parents to son Joshua, 6, and daughters Olivia, 7, Annabel Leah, 4, and Emilia, 2. The actor posted photos of the kids meeting their baby sister and of him having skin-to-skin contact with the child.
"Thrilled to announce we welcomed a brand new baby girl into the world Friday morning, just in time for #FathersDay," he wrote. "These last few days, as I've enjoyed the privilege of making smoothies I know my older kids will like, making my wife red raspberry leaf tea to ease her uterine contractions, spending 'boy time' with my son and getting my two-year-old down for a nap in the way only I know how...I've been heart sick about something."
"As I write this, kids are being ripped from the arms of their parents. By our government. For the kid's benefit? No - the opposite - as a purposeful display of cruelty to deter would-be illegal border crossers AND legal asylum seekers (it's happening to both)," he said. "And it wouldn't be honest to wax poetic about my new-baby bliss without speaking up against this atrocity."
Ryan Fu/FAMEFLYNET PICTURES
The U.S. government announced on Friday that 1,995 children were separated from 1,940 adults at the U.S.-Mexico border between April 19 and May 31, Reuters reported. Two months ago, Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced a "zero tolerance" policy in which anyone detained for entering the United States illegally would be criminally charged, which in many cases leads to children being separated from their parents.
"Regardless of how you feel about immigration, or a wall, or this president...if we say we're okay with our government using human rights violations as a deterrent or as a bargaining chip...what happens when we find ourselves on the wrong side of the agenda? Either in this administration or the next?" James said. "This should not be a political issue - it's a human one. A crime against humanity is a crime against us all."
"Oh, and @vanderkimberly - you're a f--king earth goddess rock star and I'm as in awe of you as I am in love with you," James wrote. "And our new baby's name is Gwendolyn #HappyFathersDay everybody."
James had announced in February that his wife was pregnant, via a photo of their four children gathered around her, with her showing a bare baby bump.
"Thrilled beyond belief to announce that we are once again adding to our family," he said at the time. "And I say 'beyond belief' because some people are probably wondering if we're out of our minds. Which we might very well be...but I couldn't be more excited. Or grateful. Or in awe of @vanderkimberly."
