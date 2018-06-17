Did Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande Get a New Apartment Together? Singer Drops Hint

First comes dating, then comes the ring, then comes...an apartment?

Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande may have taken another step forward in their whirlwind romance. On Saturday night, almost a week after E! News learned that the two had gotten engaged, the singer posted on Instagram a photo of SpongeBob SquarePants sitting on a box, writing, "Us in our new apartment with no furniture, 1 speaker and Red Vines."

The 24-year-old couple has not commented further. They have also never stated whether or not they ever lived together.

Grande also posted that night a filtered video of Davidson standing in front of an apartment complex. On Sunday, she posted pics of herself standing on a couch while wearing the massive pear-shaped diamond ring Davidson gave her.

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson: Romance Rewind

Ariana Grande, Engagement Ring, Instagram

Pete Davidson, Ariana Grande

The couple had spent the weekend in Davidson's native New York City, attending the SNL star's show at the Comedy Cellar on Friday, where they hung out with other comics as well as John Mayer. One of the comedians, Sherrod Small, wrote to Davidson on Twitter, "Congrats Pete. She's smart, funny & adorable."

Davidson and Grande have also not commented on their engagement and it is unclear when he proposed. The two went public with their relationship on Instagram in late May.

The jeweler who designed Grande's ring had told E! News that Davidson approached him in May about the sparkler, saying, "He didn't tell me who it was for but told me to keep it a secret."

