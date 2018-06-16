Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande Hang With John Mayer at Comedy Club

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Jun. 16, 2018 11:59 AM
Pete Davidson is bringing the laughs offscreen these days with the support of his favorite comedy groupie, his fiancée Ariana Grande.
The 24-year-old SNL star and standup comic has in recent weeks performed sets at comedy clubs mostly in Los Angeles and New York and the 24-year-old singer has accompanied him to several of his shows. He brought her along to his gig at the Comedy Cellar in Manhattan on Friday, where they met up with fellow comics as well as John Mayer, a friend of many famous comedians who has been touring with Dave Chappelle.
"The wheels are off!! #mifamilia Congrats Pete. She's smart, funny & adorable❤ classic night!!" tweeted comedian Sherrod Small.
Last spot of the night. #ComedyCellar
A post shared by Comedy Cellar (@nyccomedycellar) on
Davidson opened for Chappelle at a gig in Atlantic City earlier this month and brought Grande along with him.
In late May, Davidson and Grande made a rare public appearance together at the World Famous Comedy Store in Los Angeles, following recent reports they were dating. A day later, he confirmed their relationship on Instagram. The two have since appeared in and commented on many of each other's photos and videos.
Also earlier this month, the SNL star performed at the Improv comedy club in Los Angeles. While Grande was not spotted, he gushed about her during his set—a rare occurrence for a standup comic. One audience member told E! News that Davidson said "he felt so lucky like he won the lottery" and that "he's gonna 'ride this one out!"
u know what you’d dream it be like ? it’s better than that
A post shared by Pete Davidson (@petedavidson) on
E! News learned this week that he and Grande are engaged. Davidson and the singer, who sported a massive $93,000 diamond ring at the iHeartRadio and 102.7 KIISFM's Wango Tango concert, have not commented but the SNL star did post on Friday a close-up photo showing her sporting the ring.
The jeweler who designed the sparkler told E! News that Davidson approached him in May about the ring, saying, "He didn't tell me who it was for but told me to keep it a secret."
