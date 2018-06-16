Romance Rewind: A Look at Shakira and Gerard Piqué's Love Story

The love story of Shakira and Gerard Piqué proves that you never really know when you'll come face to face with your soulmate. 

Little did they expect to fall for each other at the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa, but they did. They're one of our favorite couples because they make it work on their own terms. Years later, they're a family of four that has learned to balance the demanding life of music and soccer with being parents. 

From that day on the set of Shakira's "Waka Waka," Piqué set out to win the Colombian singer's heart, and the rest is history. 

Take a look at their love story: 

