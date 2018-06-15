Vivian Zink/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
by Mike Vulpo | Fri., Jun. 15, 2018 8:12 PM
Goodbye Orange County and hello Cabo San Lucas!
As Tamra Judge and husband Eddie Judge marked their five-year wedding anniversary today, the Real Housewives of Orange County stars decided to pack their bags and get away.
How does a family vacation to Mexico sound in the middle of June? Whoop it up!
In several videos posted onto Instagram Stories, Tamra gave fans a preview into the fun that was just beginning Friday night.
"Is this place insane or what? Does Eddie Judge know how to rent a house?" the Cut Fitness co-founder shared with her followers. "Oh my god! This place is sick."
Before arriving at her new home for the weekend, Tamra also couldn't help but look back on her wedding day that was televised on Bravo in a special series called Tamra's OC Wedding.
"Five years today. I love you @eddiejudge with all my heart. Thank you for loving me #tamrasocwedding," she shared on Instagram with several throwback photos from the wedding held at the Monarch Beach Resort in Dana Point, Calif. "Thank you @chrisbentley for the amazing memories #5years #tamrasocwedding."
Several Real Housewives would wish the couple well including Teddi Mellencamp, Cary Deuber and new OC housewife Emily Simpson. "Gorgeous," Tinsley Mortimer added in the comments section.
The weekend getaway also comes after Eddie underwent his fifth heart procedure in six months. While he was healthy enough to travel, fans will get a better sense of his health struggles when the new season premieres July 16.
In the season trailer released earlier this week, Eddie was seen in a hospital bed as his wife tearfully expressed her fears. "I just keep thinking about the mortality rate," she explained. "I'm scared for my husband."
Ultimately, this weekend is all about fun in the sun with family and friends. Congratulations you two on five happy years.
(E! and Bravo are part of the NBCUniversal family)
