18 Celebrity-Inspired Purses Will Make Your Summer Brighter

by Alanah Joseph | Fri., Jun. 15, 2018 2:37 PM

ESC: Priyanka Chopra

TheStewartofNY/GC Images

The only things we're carrying into summer '18 are good vibes and beautiful bags.

Now that the sun is out, everyone is wearing white and summer plans are finalized, it's time to put the final touches on your warm weather wardrobe with accessories that standout. Even if you've invested in jaw-dropping clothing, believe us, your choice of bag can take your look to the next level. 

Luckily, Hollywood stars are wearing this summer's finest accessories (See: Priyanka Chopra's floral-printed satchel), inspiring our seasonal shopping and style. No matter what's on your calendar—weddings, epic vacations, brunch reservations—there's a bag trend that will keep you looking good and hold everything you need.

Summer Side Bags, Because Kylie Jenner Says so

Check out the trends that are dominating this season, then shop the looks below!

ESC: Sienna Miller

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Woven Bags

Sienna Miller reveals the most popular summer '18 bag trend: the woven purse. An interesting play on picnic baskets, these circular or box-shaped bags pair perfectly with any sundress or romper. They also hold everything you need, making them a go-to for summer vacation adventures, trips to the farmer's market and day parties.

ESC: Summer Purses

Clare V.

Pot de Miel, $189

ESC: Summer Purses

World Market

Natural Straw Circle Crossbody Bag with Tassel, $30

ESC: Summer Bags

WaiWai

Sabia Bag, $685

ESC: Summer Purses

Chila Bags

Baudo B Bag, $170

ESC: Tracee Ellis Ross

Robert Kamau/GC Images

Envelope Purses

If you're headed to a wedding or another formal day party, a white or nude toned envelope bag is a good choice. Its clean lines make it the accessory for dressing up, as seen on Tracee Ellis Ross. Plus, it goes with pretty much everything.

ESC: Summer Bags

Rebecca Minkoff

Leo Clutch, $95

ESC: Summer Purses

URBAN EXPRESSIONS

Ringo Exposed Zipper Clutch, $30

ESC: Summer Purses

Senreve

Envelope Bag, $245

ESC: Summer Bags

MSGM

Colour Grid Clutch Bag, Now $240

ESC: Rihanna

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Colorful Box Bags

Bring in the summer right with a colorful box bag! You can pair with a neutral-toned ensemble to make your accessory pop, or you can add to a monochrome look, like Rihanna's baby blue outfit, for impactful style.

ESC: Summer Bags

Majorelle

SHOP: Tic Tac Bag, $288

ESC: Summer Bags

Gigi New York

SHOP: Embossed Leather Messenger Bag, Was $315, Now $110

ESC: Summer Purses

The Daily Edited

Forest Green Box Bag, $280

ESC: Summer Purses

Isti

The Ellis, $99

ESC: Jasmine Sanders

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

See-Through Styles

Can you be transparent about what's in your purse? If so, this summer trend might be for you. Because it's a clear bag, you can dress it up or down. It goes with everything, and now that translucent heels are popular, you can have a matching purse and shoes that you can literally wear everyday.

ESC: Summer Bags

Comme.R

SHOP: Clear Mini Bag 4 Color, $178

ESC: Summer Purses

Bebe

Natasha Clear Satchel, $80 

ESC: Summer Bags

Prada

SHOP: Small Plex Shopper Bag, $1,040

ESC: Priyanka Chopra

TheStewartofNY/GC Images

Serious Florals

When your summer plans include professional meetings and work lunches, you need a bag that holds all of your essentials. That doesn't mean, however, that you have to hang to your dark-toned, fall bag. Update your summer workwear with a bright satchel or tote with a floral print or embellishments like Priyanka Chopra!

ESC: Summer Bags

Rebecca Minkoff

SHOP: Christy Mini Shoulder Bag, $195

ESC: Summer Bags

Coach

SHOP: Rouge with Snakeskin Tea Rose Rivets, $995

ESC: Summer Purses

Zara

Reversible Floral Print, $30

