John Salangsang
Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson are about to mambo into marriage.
The fellow Dancing With the Stars ballroom pros got engaged in Venice on Thursday after the future groom got down on one knee in a Venetian square. Johnson was shocked as her longtime beau presented her with a stunning sparkler during their trip. Of course, she said yes and planted a kiss on her soon-to-be husband.
"I can't wait to make you my wife," he later wrote to her on Instagram while announcing the engagement news.
The star wasn't kidding. As Susan of Jacob & Co. told E! News, the dancer was very involved in the process of purchasing a ring for his new fiancée. The jeweler said Val stopped into their New York City location to purchase the ring, which consisted of a cushion-cut diamond with a halo setting.
As Independent Certified Gemologist Appraiser Deborah A. Villepigue
estimated, the ring could retail for $60,000 to $65,000. Villepique also estimated the ring to be around four carats. Needless to say, it's a beautiful creation for a beautiful future bride.
The couple first sparked romance rumors back in February 2016 when they were photographed arm in arm
outside of work. Then, in November 2017, they seemed to confirm the rumors when they shared a kiss during a performance on DWTS
.
Another year later, the two are officially ready to tie the knot and spend the rest of their lives together.
"I knew the moment I met you, you were the man of my dreams and I wanted to be with you forever," Jenna wrote to her man on Instagram. "Babychka Мой любовь thank you for making my fairytale come true today! Cannot believe I get to call you my FIANCÉ!!!! #engaged."
Congratulations again to the happy couple!