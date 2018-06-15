Khloe Kardashian is one proud big sister!

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star only had kind things to say about brother Rob Kardashian ahead of Father's Day on Sunday. In fact, per Friday's post on her app, the Revenge Body host sees a lot of the late Robert Kardashian Sr. in the father of one!

"My brother Rob is like my father in so many ways—his sense of humor, silly nature, the way he loves and respects family," Khloe gushed. "But, seeing him as a father has been beautiful!"

As you surely know, the youngest Kardashian welcomed daughter Dream with ex-fiancée Blac Chyna in November of 2016. And it appears that Rob has taken to fatherhood quite well!