Jillian Michaels and Heidi Rhoades Break Up, Call Off Their Wedding

  • By
    &

by Zach Johnson | Fri., Jun. 15, 2018 12:00 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Jillian Michaels, Heidi Rhoades

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

It's over for Jillian Michaels and Heidi Rhoades—and apparently, it has been for a while.

Speaking directly to her "tribe" Friday, the fitness guru revealed her engagement to Rhoades, a music manager, has been called off. "You've been with me through it all so I'm sharing some news with you...Heidi and I have been split for a while now," Michaels wrote on Instagram. "We've found we're better friends and parents living apart than staying together. Life and people change but our love for one another and commitment to raising our two kids as an inseparable team remains. Thanks for always loving and supporting us, the feeling is mutual!"

Rhoades has not commented on the breakup. The exes have two children together; Michaels adopted a daughter from Haiti in May 2012, and Rhoades gave birth to a son that same month. "We're not married yet," Michaels, a former Biggest Loser trainer, told Health magazine in a 2015 feature. "We were domestic partners. And, then, we had to co-adopt each other's kids."

Photos

Jillian Michaels' Family Album

Fans watched Michaels propose to Rhoades in 2016 on her E! reality show, Just Jillian; she popped the question in a private movie theater. "I know I'm an ass a lot of the time, but if you will continue to put up with me, I would like you to marry me," Michaels told her longtime partner, as the cameras rolled. "And even though I gave you that ring, I got a ring [for myself]."

Reflecting on the proposal, she said, "Heidi is the perfect person for me. The only place where there's like a solace—a safe haven—is with my family. And Heidi is the nucleus of that family. She's the glue that really holds everything together, and I think without that, I would be lost."

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Jillian Michaels , Breakups , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Natalie Portman

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

TV Scoop Awards, Couples

TV Scoop Awards 2018: Vote for the Best Couple and Sexiest Moment

Kim Kardashian Supports Kanye at Nas' Listening Party

Ariana Grande's 3-Carat Ring Makes 1st Public Appearance

Christina Aguilera, Liberation

From Summer Rain to Blue Ivy Carter, All Our Favorite Celeb Kids' Musical Cameos

Jada Pinkett Smith Will "Never" Divorce Will Smith

Chris Hardwick, Chloe Dykstra

Chris Hardwick Scrubbed From Nerdist Website Amid Chloe Dykstra's Abuse Allegations

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.