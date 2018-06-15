WEEKNIGHTS
BREAKING!

Giuliana Rancic Is Returning to Co-Host E! News With Jason Kennedy

by Zach Johnson | Fri., Jun. 15, 2018 9:55 AM

Giuliana Rancic, E! News

Brian Bowen Smith/E!

Giuliana Rancic is coming home.

Three years after she left E! News, the E! network announced she will return to co-host the show with Jason Kennedy, joining correspondents Melanie Bromley, Carissa Culiner, Kristin Dos Santos, Zuri Hall, Erin Lim, Will Marfuggi, Sibley Scoles and Justin Sylvester. Rancic, of course, continued to host Fashion Police and Live From the Red Carpet in the last three years. Recently, she was part of E! News' multi-platform coverage of the royal wedding between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, which delivered a record 111 million total engagements.

"Returning to host E! News is every bit as thrilling to me today as it was 16 years ago when I joined the show and embarked on this wonderful career," said Rancic, who first became a correspondent in 2002. "Co-hosting alongside one of my best friends, Jason Kennedy, with one of the most talented teams in entertainment journalism, makes this move even more special. I can't wait to reconnect with the E! News audience and go on this journey together once again."

Rancic will return to the airwaves Sept. 4.

Watch

Giuliana Rancic Reveals Her Coolest Job

"Giuliana is an incredibly charismatic and well-respected entertainment journalist. As a longtime member of the E! family, it's exciting to welcome her back home to E! News," John Najarian, Executive Vice President & General Manager, News & Digital, E!, said. "While E! News has seen massive growth across digital and social, we have also continued to expand and elevate our television coverage, and Giuliana is an excellent addition to our weeknight series, which remains the most watched entertainment news franchise with young women."

Rancic, who divides her time between Chicago and L.A., was promoted to anchor in 2005. Over the years, she has shared co-hosting responsibilities with Ryan Seacrest and Terrence Jenkins.

Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.

