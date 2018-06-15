After years of silence, Chloe Dykstra has spoken up.

In an essay penned on Medium titled "Rose-Colored Glasses: A Confession," the 29-year-old actress described an allegedly abusive relationship with an unnamed ex-boyfriend that she endured in her early '20s, during which she claims she suffered "long-term abuse," sexual assault and career blacklisting.

Early in the relationship, Dykstra alleged that there were "rules" established that she had to follow, including reserving her nights for him, not having close male friends, not drinking alcohol and not speaking in public places in fear people were listening because of his celebrity.

"I made the choice to accept his controlling behavior, as he'd just left his long-term girlfriend and I assumed that he was going through some serious emotional discomfort," she wrote. "This was a huge mistake."