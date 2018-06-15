Is it time for Degrassi: The Next Next Generation?

After witnessing the Internet's freakout over Drake staging an epic Degrassi reunion for his "I'm Upset" video, it's clear there's still a lot of love and interest in the iconic Canadian teen soap. And given the TV industry's recent obsession with all thing revival and reboots, is it time to head back to Degrassi High for an actual on-screen reunion?

"Never say never," original star Miriam McDonald told E! News of a possible Degrassi revival series. "We couldn't have predicted this video was going to come along. Who knows what the next stop on this crazy train we're on is going to be."